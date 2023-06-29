Thursday, June 29, 2023
Agawam-Village-Ipswich-Massachusetts
Agawam Village in Ipswich, Massachusetts, totals 94 units. The property was built in 1970.
MassDevelopment Provides $32.5M in Bond Financing for Affordable Housing Complex in Ipswich, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

IPSWICH, MASS. — MassDevelopment, the state development finance agency and land bank, has provided a $32.5 million tax-exempt bond for Agawam Village, a 94-unit affordable housing complex in Ipswich, located northeast of Boston in Essex County. Agawam Village was built in 1970 and offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units across seven buildings. Specific information on income restrictions was not disclosed. The borrower, a joint venture between an affiliate of The Ipswich Housing Authority and Harborlight Homes of Beverly, will use the financing to acquire and renovate the property. The Massachusetts Department of Housing & Community Development also provided $20.1 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the purchase and rehabilitation.

