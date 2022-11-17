MassDevelopment Provides $36M Bond for Boston School Renovation, Expansion Project

BOSTON — MassDevelopment has provided a $36 million tax-exempt bond to fund a project at The Park School in the Brookline area. The project will entail a renovation of an existing building to create space for an art and science wing, the construction of an outdoor turf athletic field and a ropes course and the addition of a new elevator in the main building. Additionally, the school will use bond proceeds to make roof repairs, replace skylights in various facilities and install a new sprinkler system. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in January 2024. Eastern Bank purchased the bond, which will also be used to refinance previously issued debt. Founded in 1888, The Park School is a nonprofit institution with an enrollment of 560 students in grades pre-K through 8.