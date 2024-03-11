MassDevelopment Provides $39.9M Bond Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Boston

BOSTON —MassDevelopment has provided $39.9 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 115-unit affordable seniors housing project in the Brookline area of Boston. The property will feature one-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income and will replace 60 outdated existing public housing units. Bond proceeds will also be used to build 32 parking spaces. Construction began in January and is scheduled for completion in December 2025. The borrower, 32 Marion Apartments LLC, is a for-profit affiliate of the Brookline Housing Authority. Eastern Bank and Rockland Trust purchased the bond.