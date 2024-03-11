Monday, March 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheastSeniors Housing

MassDevelopment Provides $39.9M Bond Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON —MassDevelopment has provided $39.9 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 115-unit affordable seniors housing project in the Brookline area of Boston. The property will feature one-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income and will replace 60 outdated existing public housing units. Bond proceeds will also be used to build 32 parking spaces. Construction began in January and is scheduled for completion in December 2025. The borrower, 32 Marion Apartments LLC, is a for-profit affiliate of the Brookline Housing Authority. Eastern Bank and Rockland Trust purchased the bond.

You may also like

MLG Capital Sells 323-Unit Copperfield Apartments in Fort...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 322-Unit Self-Storage...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 125-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $6M Permanent Loan for Northern...

Broadband Technical Resources Signs 9,159 SF Industrial Lease...

Ensign Group Acquires 45-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in...

IDEAL Capital Group Buys Sentio Apartment Community in...

Ziegler Negotiates Sale of 177-Unit Parkview Christian Retirement...

PSRS Arranges $13.2M Refinancing for Wilmington Plaza Shopping...