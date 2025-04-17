MassDevelopment Provides $45.2M in Bond Financing for Boston Affordable Housing Project

BOSTON — MassDevelopment has provided $45.2 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 96-unit affordable housing project that will be located at 127 Amory St. in the Jamaica Plain area of Boston. Developed in partnership with the Boston Housing Authority, the building will offer 12 three-bedroom units, 51 two-bedroom units and 33 one-bedroom units, the majority of which (86 residences) will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. The other 10 units will be set aside for formerly homeless individuals or families. The building will also have 3,800 square feet of community space and a central green area. The borrower is an affiliate of The Community Builders Inc. Eastern Bank purchased the bond. The capital stack also includes $40 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and a $15 million construction loan from Cambridge Savings Bank.