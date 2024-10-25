Friday, October 25, 2024
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MassDevelopment Provides $45M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing Redevelopment in Salem

by Taylor Williams

SALEM, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $45 million in tax-exempt bond financing for the redevelopment of Leefort Terrace, an affordable housing complex in Salem, located north of Boston. Leefort Terrace was originally built in 1958 and houses 50 one-bedroom units across eight buildings. The borrower, an affiliate of nonprofit owner-operator Beacon Communities, has entered into a 99-year ground lease with the Salem Housing Authority and demolished the existing buildings. The redeveloped property will feature 124 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Delivery is scheduled for summer 2026.

