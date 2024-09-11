Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MassDevelopment Provides $7.5M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing Conversion Project

by Taylor Williams

LYNN, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $7.5 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a project in the northeastern Boston suburb of Lynn that will convert the upper portion of a former commercial building into a 24-unit affordable housing complex. Units will be reserved for formerly homeless adults aged 18 to 24 that earn 30 percent or less of the area median income. Eastern Bank purchased the bond. The developer, nonprofit organization Harborlight Homes, will also utilize $6.4 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to finance construction of the project.

You may also like

Largo Capital Arranges $11.6M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 49,172 SF...

JLL Negotiates 18,800 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

Michaels, Brinshore Receive Approval from Chicago Plan Commission...

National Cattle Congress to Redevelop Historic Fair Grounds...

Hunt Capital Partners Provides $13M in LIHTC Financing...

USA Properties Fund Sells Multifamily Community in Simi...

CBRE Facilitates Sale of 202-Unit Heronfield Apartments in...

LaTerra Development Obtains $18.2M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...