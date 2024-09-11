MassDevelopment Provides $7.5M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing Conversion Project

LYNN, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $7.5 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a project in the northeastern Boston suburb of Lynn that will convert the upper portion of a former commercial building into a 24-unit affordable housing complex. Units will be reserved for formerly homeless adults aged 18 to 24 that earn 30 percent or less of the area median income. Eastern Bank purchased the bond. The developer, nonprofit organization Harborlight Homes, will also utilize $6.4 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to finance construction of the project.