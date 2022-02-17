MassHousing Funds $34.8M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Affordable Housing Property

ABINGTON, MASS. — MassHousing has funded a $34.8 million loan for the refinancing of Woodlands at Abington Station, a 192-unit affordable housing property located about 20 miles south of Boston in Abington. The property consists of eight buildings that house 78 one-bedroom apartments and 114 two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, community room, tennis courts and a playground. The borrower, Beacon Communities LLC, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements and preserve the property’s affordability status.