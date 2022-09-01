MassHousing Provides $10.4M in Construction Financing for Metro Boston Mixed-Income Project

CHELSEA, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $10.4 million in construction financing for a project that will convert a former light industrial site in the northeastern Boston suburb of Chelsea into a 62-unit mixed-income complex. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will be reserved for renters earning up to 30, 60 and 90 percent of the area median income (AMI). In addition, six units will be available for purchase by households that are first-time homebuyers earning up to 80 or 100 percent of AMI. The borrower is nonprofit organization The Neighborhood Developers. NEI General Contracting is constructing the project, and Utile Architecture & Planning is designing it. A tentative completion date was not disclosed. WinnCos. will manage the property.