Friday, April 11, 2025
375-Broadway-Chelsea-Massachusetts
The first floor of the new building of 375 Broadway in Chelsea, Massachusetts, will contain a parking garage with bicycle storage, EV car chargers, building systems and a residential lobby. The remaining floors will contain residential units and amenity spaces which include a club lounge, fitness room and exterior patio that joins the second stories of each building and will provide seating and recreational space for residents.
Affordable HousingLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MassHousing Provides $10.6M in Financing for Metro Boston Affordable Housing Project

by Taylor Williams

CHELSEA, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $10.6 million in financing for 375 Broadway, a 62-unit affordable housing project in Chelsea, a northeastern suburb of Boston. The financing consists of $7.7 million in permanent financing and $2.9 million in workforce housing financing. The developer, a partnership between Arx Urban and Boston Communities, will construct a 43-unit building from the ground up and rehabilitate a 19-building. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will feature a range of income restrictions. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.

