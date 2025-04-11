MassHousing Provides $10.6M in Financing for Metro Boston Affordable Housing Project

CHELSEA, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $10.6 million in financing for 375 Broadway, a 62-unit affordable housing project in Chelsea, a northeastern suburb of Boston. The financing consists of $7.7 million in permanent financing and $2.9 million in workforce housing financing. The developer, a partnership between Arx Urban and Boston Communities, will construct a 43-unit building from the ground up and rehabilitate a 19-building. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will feature a range of income restrictions. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.