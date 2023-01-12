MassHousing Provides $13.5M in Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Complex in Metro Boston
MEDFORD, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $13.5 million in financing for Riverside Towers, a 199-unit affordable seniors housing complex in Medford, located north of Boston. Built in 1979, Riverside Towers consists of 161 one-bedroom and 38 two-bedroom units in a 14-story building. The borrower, a partnership between metro Boston-based Schochet Cos. and Jonathan Rose Cos., will use the proceeds to fund capital improvements, enhance resident services and preserve the property’s affordability status.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.