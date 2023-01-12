REBusinessOnline

MassHousing Provides $13.5M in Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Complex in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

MEDFORD, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $13.5 million in financing for Riverside Towers, a 199-unit affordable seniors housing complex in Medford, located north of Boston. Built in 1979, Riverside Towers consists of 161 one-bedroom and 38 two-bedroom units in a 14-story building. The borrower, a partnership between metro Boston-based Schochet Cos. and Jonathan Rose Cos., will use the proceeds to fund capital improvements, enhance resident services and preserve the property’s affordability status.

