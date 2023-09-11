MassHousing Provides $14.5M in Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Boston

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided $14.5 million in financing for Farnsworth House, a 76-unit affordable seniors housing complex in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood. The seven-story building was originally constructed in 1982 and consists of 69 one-bedroom units and seven two-bedroom apartments. The borrower, Charles H. Farnsworth Senior Housing Corp., will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt, fund capital improvements and preserve the property’s affordability status. Among the improvements planned for the property are roof replacement, parking lot refurbishment, the removal of an underground oil tank and upgrading of the various electrical and security systems and components.