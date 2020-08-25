REBusinessOnline

MassHousing Provides $17.2M Loan for Acquisition, Renovation of Three Multifamily Assets in Attleboro

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Hebronville-Mill-Attleboro-Massachusetts

Hebronville Mill (pictured) is a six-building, 83-unit complex located at 988 Read St. in Attleboro. The site originally housed a cotton production facility that was built in the 1850s.

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — MassHousing, an independent public agency that funds affordable housing properties in Massachusetts, has provided a $17.2 million loan for the acquisition and rehabilitation of three multifamily assets in the northern Boston suburb of Attleboro. The properties include the 83-unit Hebronville Mill, the 92-unit Gardner Terrace I and the 52-unit Gardner Terrace II. Each of the communities includes units that are reserved for renters earning less than the area median income. The borrower was Preservation of Affordable Housing, a locally based nonprofit organization.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  