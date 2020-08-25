MassHousing Provides $17.2M Loan for Acquisition, Renovation of Three Multifamily Assets in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, MASS. — MassHousing, an independent public agency that funds affordable housing properties in Massachusetts, has provided a $17.2 million loan for the acquisition and rehabilitation of three multifamily assets in the northern Boston suburb of Attleboro. The properties include the 83-unit Hebronville Mill, the 92-unit Gardner Terrace I and the 52-unit Gardner Terrace II. Each of the communities includes units that are reserved for renters earning less than the area median income. The borrower was Preservation of Affordable Housing, a locally based nonprofit organization.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.