MassHousing Provides $17.2M Loan for Acquisition, Renovation of Three Multifamily Assets in Attleboro

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Hebronville Mill (pictured) is a six-building, 83-unit complex located at 988 Read St. in Attleboro. The site originally housed a cotton production facility that was built in the 1850s.

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — MassHousing, an independent public agency that funds affordable housing properties in Massachusetts, has provided a $17.2 million loan for the acquisition and rehabilitation of three multifamily assets in the northern Boston suburb of Attleboro. The properties include the 83-unit Hebronville Mill, the 92-unit Gardner Terrace I and the 52-unit Gardner Terrace II. Each of the communities includes units that are reserved for renters earning less than the area median income. The borrower was Preservation of Affordable Housing, a locally based nonprofit organization.