MassHousing Provides $205M in Financing for 10 Affordable Seniors Housing Communities

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided $205 million in financing for 10 affordable seniors housing communities totaling 931 units that are located in various parts of Massachusetts. The borrower, Providence Realty Investment LLC, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and preserve affordability. Providence Realty Investment previously utilized $125 million from MassHousing to purchase the communities in 2011. At that time, nearly a third of the 931 apartments involved were at risk of being converted to market rents and being lost from the state’s inventory of affordable housing. That transaction ensured that rents at the 10 properties would remain affordable for lower-income renters for at least 60 years. Rockport Mortgage worked on behalf of Provident Realty to place the loan with MassHousing.

