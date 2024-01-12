Friday, January 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Pointe-at-Hills-Farm-Shrewsbury
The 93 new apartments that will comprise The Pointe at Hills Farm in Shrewsbury will be constructed in two three-story buildings on a partially vacant parcel at 526 Hartford Turnpike.
Affordable HousingLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MassHousing Provides $21M in Financing for Mixed-Income Housing Project in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

SHREWSBURY, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $21 million in financing for The Pointe at Hills Farm, a 93-unit mixed-income housing project in Shrewsbury, located just outside of Worcester. The borrower and developer is WinnCos. The financing consists of a $10.3 million permanent loan, $7.9 million in tax credit equity and $2.8 million from the agency’s workforce housing initiative. Of the 93 units, 56 will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, while 21 will be designated as workforce housing. The remaining 16 apartments will be rented at market rates. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Construction is underway and expected to last about 18 months.

You may also like

Standard, Vistria Group Acquire Workforce Housing Community in...

Greystone Monticello Provides $36.3M in Bridge Financing for...

Landmark Properties Recapitalizes 934-Bed Student Housing Community in...

SCALE Lending Funds Two Loans Totaling $243M for...

DoorDash Signs 115,382 SF Office Lease Expansion at...

Kislak Arranges $6.9M Sale of Sheridan Gardens Apartments...

Venture One Acquires 94,739 SF Industrial Building in...

Alliance Residential Sells 288-Unit Broadstone Dobson Ranch in...

BridgeCore Provides $12.8M Refinancing for Industrial Property in...