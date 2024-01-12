MassHousing Provides $21M in Financing for Mixed-Income Housing Project in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

SHREWSBURY, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $21 million in financing for The Pointe at Hills Farm, a 93-unit mixed-income housing project in Shrewsbury, located just outside of Worcester. The borrower and developer is WinnCos. The financing consists of a $10.3 million permanent loan, $7.9 million in tax credit equity and $2.8 million from the agency’s workforce housing initiative. Of the 93 units, 56 will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, while 21 will be designated as workforce housing. The remaining 16 apartments will be rented at market rates. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Construction is underway and expected to last about 18 months.