MassHousing Provides $22M in Financing for Two Affordable Housing Redevelopments in Salem

by Taylor Williams

SALEM, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $22 million in financing for two affordable housing redevelopment projects in Salem, located north of Boston. The borrower, North Shore Community Development Coalition, will convert two former school buildings near the downtown area into affordable housing complexes that will add 61 units to the local supply. The building at 160 Federal St. will have 32 age-restricted units that will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). The building at 13 Hawthorne Blvd. will house 29 units in the same formats that will be earmarked for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of AMI. ICON Architecture is leading design of the redevelopments, which will be known as Residences at St. James Place and Hawthorne Lofts, respectively. NEI General Contracting is leading construction, which is slated for a late 2025 completion.

