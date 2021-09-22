REBusinessOnline

MassHousing Provides $23.5M in Financing for Metro Boston Affordable Seniors Housing Expansion

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Golda-Meir-House-Newton-Massachusetts

Pictured is a rendering of the expansion of Golda Meir House, an affordable seniors housing property in metro Boston. The project will add 68 units to the existing supply.

NEWTON, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $23.5 million in financing for the expansion of Golda Meir House in the western Boston suburb of Newton. The project will expand the existing 199-unit affordable seniors housing property, adding 68 new apartment homes that will be reserved for renters at various income levels that fall below the area median income. The capital stack includes $17 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity allocated by the Massachusetts Department of Housing & Community Development, as well as various other subsidies. The borrower and developer is 2Life Communities. Prellwitz Chilinski Associates is the project architect, and Colantonio Inc. is the general contractor. Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2023. Golda Meir House was originally built between 1978 and 1995 and was renovated in 2018.

