MassHousing Provides $25M for Renovation of Affordable Housing Community in Boston

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Morse Apartments is an affordable housing building in Boston for low-income senior citizens that was built in 1973.

BOSTON — MassHousing, an independent public agency that funds affordable housing properties in Massachusetts, has provided $25 million for the renovation of Morse Apartments, a 99-unit community located in the Brookline neighborhood of Boston. The financing will preserve the affordability of the community, which is reserved for low-income senior citizens, for another 75 years. The borrower was Brookline Housing Authority. Morse Apartments was constructed in 1973 at 90 Longwood Ave. Renovations are expected to be complete by summer 2022.