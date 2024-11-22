Friday, November 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MassHousing Provides $25M in Financing for Consolidation, Renovation of Boston Affordable Housing Properties

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided $25 million in financing for the consolidation and renovation of two affordable housing properties in Boston. The borrower, Affordable Housing & Services Collaborative Inc., will combine the 46-unit Columbia West Apartments and the 45-unit Uphams Corner Market in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood into a 91-unit property that will be known as Columbia Uphams Apartments. The properties were built in 2005 and 1926, respectively. The financing includes $3.9 million in permanent debt, a $20 million construction loan and $1.1 million in subordinate financing. Planned improvements include upgrades to building envelopes via new windows and doors, as well as new roofs, HVAC systems, appliances, faucets, showerheads, toilets, lighting and security systems. Units will also receive new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, countertops and flooring, and elevator systems will be modernized.

You may also like

Moinian Group Tops Out 37-Story Apartment Tower in...

CRG, PCCP Underway on 575,900 SF Industrial Park...

Excel Group Acquires 209-Room Embassy Suites Hotel in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.4M Sale of Southern...

Vestar Starts Construction on 500,000 SF Verrado Marketplace...

Hyatt Opens 436-Key Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Hotel...

Weidner Apartment Homes Sells Heron View Multifamily Community...

Krusinski to Build 788,000 SF Spec Industrial Project...

Meridian Completes 51,500 SF Manufacturing Facility for IPC...