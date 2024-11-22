MassHousing Provides $25M in Financing for Consolidation, Renovation of Boston Affordable Housing Properties

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided $25 million in financing for the consolidation and renovation of two affordable housing properties in Boston. The borrower, Affordable Housing & Services Collaborative Inc., will combine the 46-unit Columbia West Apartments and the 45-unit Uphams Corner Market in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood into a 91-unit property that will be known as Columbia Uphams Apartments. The properties were built in 2005 and 1926, respectively. The financing includes $3.9 million in permanent debt, a $20 million construction loan and $1.1 million in subordinate financing. Planned improvements include upgrades to building envelopes via new windows and doors, as well as new roofs, HVAC systems, appliances, faucets, showerheads, toilets, lighting and security systems. Units will also receive new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, countertops and flooring, and elevator systems will be modernized.