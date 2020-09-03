MassHousing Provides $25M in Financing for Renovation of Affordable Housing Community in Boston

Morse Apartments is an affordable housing building in Boston for low-income senior citizens that was built in 1973.

BOSTON — MassHousing, an independent public agency that funds affordable housing properties in Massachusetts, has provided $25 million in financing for the renovation of Morse Apartments, a 99-unit community located in the Brookline neighborhood of Boston. The financing, which includes tax-exempt housing revenue bonds and Low Income Housing Tax Credits, will preserve the affordability of the community for another 75 years. The borrower was Brookline Housing Authority. Morse Apartments was constructed in 1973 at 90 Longwood Ave. and is reserved for low-income senior citizens. Renovations are expected to be complete by summer 2022.