MassHousing Provides $26.4M in Financing for Affordable Housing Property in Westfield, Massachusetts

Powdermill Village in Westfield, Massachusetts, totals 248 units. The property was built in the 1970s.

WESTFIELD, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $26.4 million in financing for Powdermill Village, a 248-unit affordable housing property in Westfield, located in the southwestern part of the state. The property was built in the 1970s and renovated in 2000. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and to rehabilitate the property with new roofing, siding, flooring, doors and community space. The borrower, nonprofit Affordable Housing & Services Collaborative Inc., will also upgrade balconies, decks, kitchens and bathrooms of the one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The majority of the units (184) are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income.