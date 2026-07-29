MassHousing Provides $26.4M in Financing for Boston Affordable Housing Property

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided $26.4 million in financing for Beacon House, a 135-unit affordable housing property in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. The eight-story building was converted from a hotel to residential use in 1983. Of the 135 units, 117 are rentals that are subject to a range of income restrictions, and 18 units are rented through a commercial lease to nearby Massachusetts General Hospital for use by patients and their family members. The borrower, nonprofit organization Rogerson Communities, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt, fund capital improvements and preserve the property’s affordability status.