REBusinessOnline

MassHousing Provides $26.9M in Financing for Mixed-Income Housing Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

LAWRENCE, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $26.9 million in financing for the redevelopment of a portion of the historic Marriner Mill in Lawrence, a northern suburb of Boston, into an 87-unit mixed-income residential complex. The financing consisted of a $2.3 million permanent loan, $22.5 million in bridge loan financing and $2.1 million in funding from the agency’s workforce housing initiative. Of the 87 units, 17 will be restricted to lower-income households earning 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Forty-nine units will be rented to households earning 60 percent or less of AMI, and 21 apartments will be workforce housing units for households earning up to 80 percent of AMI. The borrower and developer is Trinity Financial. ICON Architecture is designing the project, and Aberthaw Construction Co. is the general contractor. Completion is slated for summer 2023.

