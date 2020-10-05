MassHousing Provides $28.9M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Metro Boston

Town Brook House in Quincy totals 151 units. The property was built in 1980.

QUINCY, MASS. — MassHousing has provided a $28.9 million loan for the refinancing of Town Brook House, a 151-unit multifamily community in Quincy, a southern suburb of Boston. The owner and borrower, Wollaston Lutheran Housing Corp., rents the property to senior citizens that qualify for affordable housing status. A portion of the funds will be used for capital improvements. The building was constructed in 1980 and consists of 136 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom units. Amenities include a lounge, common activities area and a communal kitchen. Law firm Nixon Peabody advised the borrower in the transaction.