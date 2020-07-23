MassHousing Provides $30.3M in Loans for Refinancing, Renovation of Boston Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Newcastle Saranac, located in Boston's South End neighborhood, totals 97 units.

BOSTON — MassHousing, an independent public agency that funds affordable housing projects in Massachusetts, has provided a $30.3 million in loans for the refinancing, renovation and preservation of affordability of Newcastle Saranac in Boston’s South End neighborhood. The borrower, a partnership between Fenway Community Development Corp. and Schochet Cos., acquired the property in 2018 when its 97 affordable housing units were at risk of being converted to market-rate residences. The financing package consists of a $17.6 million tax-exempt construction and permanent loan, a $10.5 million tax credit equity bridge loan and $2.25 million in Section 13A preservation financing. The latter piece of the capital stack preserves the affordability of units, 38 of which are reserved for renters earning 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); 31 of which are for households earning 60 percent or less of AMI; 13 of which are restricted for tenants earning 90 percent or less of AMI; and 15 of which are earmarked for renters earning 100 percent or less of AMI.