REBusinessOnline

MassHousing Provides $30.3M in Loans for Refinancing, Renovation of Boston Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Newcastle-Saranac-Boston

Newcastle Saranac, located in Boston's South End neighborhood, totals 97 units.

BOSTON — MassHousing, an independent public agency that funds affordable housing projects in Massachusetts, has provided a $30.3 million in loans for the refinancing, renovation and preservation of affordability of Newcastle Saranac in Boston’s South End neighborhood. The borrower, a partnership between Fenway Community Development Corp. and Schochet Cos., acquired the property in 2018 when its 97 affordable housing units were at risk of being converted to market-rate residences. The financing package consists of a $17.6 million tax-exempt construction and permanent loan, a $10.5 million tax credit equity bridge loan and $2.25 million in Section 13A preservation financing. The latter piece of the capital stack preserves the affordability of units, 38 of which are reserved for renters earning 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); 31 of which are for households earning 60 percent or less of AMI; 13 of which are restricted for tenants earning 90 percent or less of AMI; and 15 of which are earmarked for renters earning 100 percent or less of AMI.

 

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  