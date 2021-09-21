MassHousing Provides $31.4M for Refinancing, Preservation of Boston Affordable Housing Community

Franklin Park Apartments in Boston consists of 219 units across 15 buildings.

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided $31.4 million for the refinancing and preservation of Franklin Park, an affordable housing community in Boston’s Dorchester/Roxbury neighborhood. The unit mix consists of 95 one-bedroom units, 99 two-bedroom apartments, 10 three-bedroom residences, five four-bedroom apartments and 10 five-bedroom units. The financing will preserve the affordable status for 155 of the property’s 219 units for another 29 years. In addition, the borrower, The Community Builders Inc., will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.