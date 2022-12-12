MassHousing Provides $31M in Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Complex in Metro Boston

CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $31 million in financing for City Square Elderly Housing, a 120-unit affordable seniors housing complex in Charlestown, a northern suburb of Boston. The complex was originally constructed in 1900 and renovated in 1985. Units come in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. The borrower, CSI Support & Development Services, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt, fund capital improvements and preserve the property’s affordability status.