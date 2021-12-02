MassHousing Provides $35.3M in Financing for Boston Affordable Housing Properties

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided $16.5 million in tax-exempt construction and permanent financing and $18.8 million in bridge loan financing for Bancroft Dixwell Apartments in Boston. As part of the capital improvement program, the borrower, Urban Edge, will merge the 45-unit Bancroft Apartments in the Roxbury neighborhood with the 33-unit Dixwell Apartments in Jamaica Plain. Of the 78 units, 75 percent are restricted to households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The development team includes NEI General Contracting, Davis Square Architects, WinnCos., Construction Services Consultation Co. of New England, Schwarzschild Consulting and Klein Hornig.