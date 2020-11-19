MassHousing Provides $36M Construction Loan for Boston Affordable Housing Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The Loop at Mattapan Station will be constructed using the latest passive house energy efficiency standards. All 135 apartment homes will be affordable to households across a broad range of incomes.

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided a $36 million construction loan for the development of The Loop at Mattapan Station, a 135-unit affordable housing community located in the Mattapan area on the south side of Boston. Preservation of Affordable Housing, a nonprofit organization, is developing the building, which will house 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and is expected to be complete in June 2022. The unit mix will include six studio apartments, 38 one-bedroom apartments, 81 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom apartments. Approximately 30 percent of the units will be designated as workforce housing.