MassHousing Provides $36M Construction Loan for Boston Affordable Housing Project
BOSTON — MassHousing has provided a $36 million construction loan for the development of The Loop at Mattapan Station, a 135-unit affordable housing community located in the Mattapan area on the south side of Boston. Preservation of Affordable Housing, a nonprofit organization, is developing the building, which will house 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and is expected to be complete in June 2022. The unit mix will include six studio apartments, 38 one-bedroom apartments, 81 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom apartments. Approximately 30 percent of the units will be designated as workforce housing.
