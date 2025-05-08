Thursday, May 8, 2025
Singing Bridge Residences represents part of Chicopee's larger effort to redevelop the Facemate property, a four-acre site in the River Mills area. In addition to the residential units, the building will include a community kitchen and lounge, outdoor patio space overlooking the river, laundry facilities and a small commercial space.
MassHousing Provides $37.3M in Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Chicopee, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

CHICOPEE, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $37.3 million in financing for Singing Bridge Residences, a 105-unit affordable housing project in Chicopee, located near the Massachusetts-New York border. The borrower, a joint venture between Sydney Capital Group LLC and Brisa Builders Development, will develop the complex on a four-acre, riverfront site at 400 Main St. that was previously owned by the city. Other portions of the site will be developed separately to feature a sports complex, brewery and an office building. The unit mix will consist of 16 studios, 21 one-bedroom apartments, 57 two-bedroom residences and 11 three-bedroom apartments and will feature a range of income restrictions. Paul A. Castrucci Architects is designing Singing Bridge Residences, and Western Builders is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for summer 2027.

