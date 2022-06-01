MassHousing Provides $38.5M in Financing for Two Metro Boston Affordable Housing Properties

BROCKTON, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $38.5 million in financing for Pine Commons and Pine Gardens, two affordable housing properties totaling 188 units in Brockton, a southern suburb of Boston. Pine Commons consists of 138 two-bedroom apartments and 30 three-bedroom units across 19 three-story buildings. Pine Gardens comprises 114 two-bedroom apartments and six three-bedroom apartments in 13 three-story buildings. Both properties are part of a larger residential development known as Pine Estates that includes a daycare, pool, basketball court, community room, playground and a computer center. The borrower, Beacon Communities, will use the proceeds to fund capital improvements and preserve the community’s affordability.