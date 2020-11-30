MassHousing Provides $4.5M in Financing for Workforce Housing Project in Northampton, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $4.5 million in financing for the development of North Commons at Village Hill, a 53-unit workforce housing project that will be located in the Central Massachusetts city of Northampton. The financing consisted of $3.1 million in taxable permanent financing and $1.4 million in financing from the Agency’s Workforce Housing Initiative. The borrower was The Community Builders. The property will feature eight studio units, 19 one-bedroom apartments, 22 two-bedroom residences and four three-bedroom apartments. A construction timeline was not disclosed.