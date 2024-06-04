MassHousing Provides $41.6M in Financing for Cambridge Affordable Housing Project

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $41.6 million in financing for a 106-unit affordable housing project that will be located at 52 New St. in Cambridge. The majority of the financing consists of a $15.4 million permanent loan and $24.7 million in tax credit equity bridge financing. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will be reserved for households earning 30, 60 and 80 percent of the area median income. The six-story building will also include 3,500 square feet of commercial space. The borrower is social services provider Just A Start.