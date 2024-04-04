Thursday, April 4, 2024
Located along the Housatonic River, the site of the historic former Eagle Mill complex will become an affordable housing complex. A mix of federal and state tax credits will also be used to finance the project.
MassHousing Provides $5.8M for Affordable Housing Redevelopment in Lee, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

LEE, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $5.8 million in financing for an affordable housing redevelopment project in the western Massachusetts city of Lee. The project will convert the two historic former Eagle Mill buildings, which were originally constructed in 1808 and closed in 2008, into a 56-unit complex with commercial space. Units will feature a range of floor plans and income restrictions. The developer is a partnership between Rees-Larkin Development LLC and Berkshire Housing Development Corp.

