MassHousing Provides $5.8M for Affordable Housing Redevelopment in Lee, Massachusetts

LEE, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $5.8 million in financing for an affordable housing redevelopment project in the western Massachusetts city of Lee. The project will convert the two historic former Eagle Mill buildings, which were originally constructed in 1808 and closed in 2008, into a 56-unit complex with commercial space. Units will feature a range of floor plans and income restrictions. The developer is a partnership between Rees-Larkin Development LLC and Berkshire Housing Development Corp.