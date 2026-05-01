MassHousing Provides $50M in Financing for Affordable Housing Redevelopment in Brockton, Massachusetts

BROCKTON, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $50 million in financing for an affordable housing redevelopment project in Brockton, a southern suburb of Boston. The financing consists of $28.2 million in permanent debt, $20.7 million in tax credit bridge financing and $1 million in Capital Magnet Fund financing. Santander Bank is financing construction. The property in question is Campello Apartments, a distressed public housing project that was originally built in 1972, and the redevelopment will involve the demolition of a single-story building and two existing Campello high-rise buildings totaling 398 units. The first of the project’s three planned phases will feature a seven-story building with 144 units that will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a main lounge on the ground floor, as well as laundry, fitness and social gathering spaces. The Brockton Housing Authority and Cambridge Housing Authority are leading the redevelopment, with BWA Architecture handling design and Shawmut Construction serving as the general contractor. An expected completion date was not announced.