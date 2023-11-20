MassHousing Provides $6.2M in Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Complex in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $6.2 million in financing for Shawme Heights Apartments, a 44-unit affordable seniors housing complex located in the Cape Cod town of Sandwich. The borrower, nonprofit owner-operator Sandwich Senior Housing Corp., will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and fund capital improvements. Specific upgrades will target unit interiors, building exteriors, elevators, common areas and building systems like security, backup electricity and medical alert.