MassHousing Provides $67.4M in Acquisition Financing for Boston Apartments

Blue Mountain Apartments in Boston totals 217 units.

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided $67.4 million in acquisition financing for Blue Mountain Apartments, a 217-unit historic affordable housing property located in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. The borrower, NHP Foundation, will use a portion of the proceeds to rehabilitate the property and preserve its affordability through 2045. Blue Mountain Apartments consists of 105 one-bedroom apartments, 73 two-bedroom apartments, 18 three-bedroom apartments, 16 four-bedroom apartments and five five-bedroom apartments. Among the improvements planned for the property are concrete and masonry repairs, roof repairs, fire system upgrades, exterior door and window replacements, kitchen and bathroom upgrades and upgrades to the buildings’ HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems.