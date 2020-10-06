MassHousing Provides $78.8M in Financing for Multifamily Redevelopment in South Boston

Old Colony is a federal housing development in South Boston that was built in 1940. Beacon Communities and the Boston Housing Authority are redeveloping the site.

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided $78.8 million in financing for the third phase of the redevelopment of Old Colony, a federal housing development originally built in 1940 in South Boston. The borrower, Beacon Communities LLC, in partnership with the Boston Housing Authority, will demolish 135 older public housing units at the Anne M. Lynch Homes and construct 170 new affordable homes for lower-income families and senior citizens. The project is part of the larger redevelopment of Old Colony, which has thus far added 420 new apartments and townhomes to the local supply.