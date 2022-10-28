REBusinessOnline

MassHousing Provides $8.5M Construction Loan for Cambridge Affordable Housing Project

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — MassHousing has provided an $8.5 million construction loan for Rindge Commons, a 24-unit affordable housing project in Cambridge. Designed by ICON Architecture and built by Dellbrook JKS, the six-story building will house 10 one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters earning up to 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. In addition, Rindge Commons will feature a 40,000-square-foot space with education facilities and administrative offices, as well as preschool classroom spaces with priority enrollment for children of residents. The borrower and developer is nonprofit Just A Start.

