MassHousing Provides $8.5M Construction Loan for Cambridge Affordable Housing Project

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — MassHousing has provided an $8.5 million construction loan for Rindge Commons, a 24-unit affordable housing project in Cambridge. Designed by ICON Architecture and built by Dellbrook JKS, the six-story building will house 10 one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters earning up to 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. In addition, Rindge Commons will feature a 40,000-square-foot space with education facilities and administrative offices, as well as preschool classroom spaces with priority enrollment for children of residents. The borrower and developer is nonprofit Just A Start.