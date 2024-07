LANCASTER, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $8 million in financing for a 32-unit mixed-income housing project in Lancaster, about 45 miles west of Boston. MCO Cottage Rentals will be situated on an 18-acre site and feature 20 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units, eight of which will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. The other 24 units will be rented at market rates. The borrower is MCO & Associates. Completion is slated for October.