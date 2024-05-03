Friday, May 3, 2024
Affordable HousingLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MassHousing Provides $9.6M in Financing for Affordable Housing Complex in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $9.6 million in financing for The Aurora, an 85-unit affordable housing complex in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The six-story building opened in 1898 as a hotel and was converted to residential use in the 1980s. Units are reserved for households earning up to 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income. The borrower, The Community Builders, will use the proceeds to fund renovations and preserve the property’s affordability status for the next 20 years.

