MassHousing Provides $94M in Financing for Metro Boston Affordable Housing Complex

LOWELL, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $94 million in financing for Westminster Village Arms, a 432-unit affordable housing complex located north of Boston in Lowell. The property comprises 36 three-story buildings and a maintenance building that were constructed in 1970 and last renovated in 2012. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, basketball court, playground, business center, community room with a kitchen and onsite laundry facilities. The borrower, Related Affordable, will use the proceeds to retire existing debt, preserve the property’s affordability status and fund approximately $20 million in renovations.