MassHousing Provides Financing for Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project in Boston

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided an undisclosed amount of financing for an affordable housing redevelopment project in Boston. The project will convert the former Pine Street Inn at 900 Morrissey Blvd. in the Dorchester area into a 99-unit apartment complex whose units will be reserved for households earning 30 percent or less of the area median income. The Community Builders is the developer of the project, which will include office and community spaces on the ground floor. Other project partners include BWA Architecture and Commodore Builders. Financing for the project stems in part from a $24 million bond issued by MassHousing that was purchased by Eastern Bank. Completion is slated for mid-summer 2025.