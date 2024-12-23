Monday, December 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
900-Morrissey-Blvd.-Boston
The affordability restrictions at the former Pine Street Inn at 900 Morrissey Blvd. in Boston, which will be converted to affordable housing, are designed to support individuals previously experiencing homelessness.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentHospitalityLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MassHousing Provides Financing for Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — MassHousing has provided an undisclosed amount of financing for an affordable housing redevelopment project in Boston. The project will convert the former Pine Street Inn at 900 Morrissey Blvd. in the Dorchester area into a 99-unit apartment complex whose units will be reserved for households earning 30 percent or less of the area median income. The Community Builders is the developer of the project, which will include office and community spaces on the ground floor. Other project partners include BWA Architecture and Commodore Builders. Financing for the project stems in part from a $24 million bond issued by MassHousing that was purchased by Eastern Bank. Completion is slated for mid-summer 2025.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9M Sale of Boston...

Horvath & Tremblay Negotiates $8M Sale of Retail...

V2 Properties Sells 21-Unit Apartment Building in North...

William Grant & Sons Signs 27,160 SF Office...

Mast Capital, Amzak Obtain $72.5M Loan for Renovation...

CBRE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 307,492 SF Industrial...

Philadelphia City Council Approves Proposal for $1.3B 76ers...

Aretè Collective, Wasatch Receive $106M in Bond Financing...

Resia Completes 433-Unit Multifamily Project in Denton, Texas