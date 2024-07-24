Mast Capital, AEW Complete 342-Unit Remi on the River Apartments in Miami

MIAMI — Mast Capital and AEW have completed Remi on the River, a 342-unit apartment community located at 999 N.W. 7th St. in Miami’s River District. The eight-story property features 400 feet of frontage along the Miami River, as well as studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spanning from 465 to 1,334 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates range from $2,171 to $4,897, according to Apartments.com.

Designed by Corwil Architects, Remi on the River’s amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, aqua lounge, fitness center, clubroom, private parking and a resident lounge with coworking spaces.

Remi on the River is Phase II of a multifamily development by Mast Capital. Phase I of the project was MAST on Waterline Miami, a 346-unit apartment community formerly known as Waterline Miami.