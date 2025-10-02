Thursday, October 2, 2025
Mast Capital, AEW Sell 342-Unit Remi on the River Apartments in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Mast Capital and AEW Capital Management have sold Remi on the River, a new 342-unit apartment community in the Miami River District. Valeris Capital purchased the property for an undisclosed price, though multiple media outlets are reporting the community traded for $108 million. Robert Given, Troy Ballard and Michael Mulkern of CBRE brokered the transaction.

Situated along the Miami River, Remi on the River features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 465 to 1,334 square feet. Designed by Corwil Architects, the community opened in 2024 and features a resort-style swimming pool, aqua lounge, fitness center, clubroom, access-controlled parking and a resident lounge with coworking spaces.

