Saddlebrook Resort spans 480 acres in Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Mast Capital, Amzak Obtain $72.5M Loan for Renovation of Saddlebrook Resort in Metro Tampa

by John Nelson

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA. — A partnership between Mast Capital and Amzak Capital Management has secured a $72.5 million loan for the renovation of Saddlebrook Resort, a 480-acre hospitality property located in the Tampa suburb of Wesley Chapel.

Beachpoint Capital Management provided the loan. Chris Drew, Brian Gaswirth, Jeff Bucaro, Paul Adams, Mark Deslauriers and Nicole Barba of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrowers.

The renovation of Saddlebrook Resort is expected to total $92 million and encompass a full-scale redesign of the guestroom suites, lobby, meeting spaces, pool and outdoor facilities, golf course and food-and-beverage destinations, as well as significant upgrades to the resort’s landscaping, sports facilities and lifestyle amenities.

Mast Capital first partnered with Amzak Capital to acquire the resort in spring 2022.

