REBusinessOnline

Mast Capital, Angelo Gordon Sell 306-Unit Townhome Community Near Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Seascape Pointe features 306 townhomes in Homestead, Fla., approximately 40 miles southwest of Miami.

HOMESTEAD, FLA. — Mast Capital, in partnership with Angelo Gordon, has sold Seascape Pointe, a townhome community located in Homestead, roughly 40 miles southwest of Miami. IMC Equity Group purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Located on 31.7 acres at 1140 S.E. 24th Road, the Seascape Pointe features 54 buildings comprising 306 two-story, direct-access townhomes. Residences range in size from 1,387 square feet to 1,501 square feet in three- and four-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor fitness area, playground, dog park and 24-hour gated entrance. Mast Capital and Angelo Gordon originally acquired the community as a joint venture in 2020 and instituted capital improvements, as well as the addition of 14 new townhomes.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  