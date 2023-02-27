Mast Capital, Angelo Gordon Sell 306-Unit Townhome Community Near Miami

Seascape Pointe features 306 townhomes in Homestead, Fla., approximately 40 miles southwest of Miami.

HOMESTEAD, FLA. — Mast Capital, in partnership with Angelo Gordon, has sold Seascape Pointe, a townhome community located in Homestead, roughly 40 miles southwest of Miami. IMC Equity Group purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Located on 31.7 acres at 1140 S.E. 24th Road, the Seascape Pointe features 54 buildings comprising 306 two-story, direct-access townhomes. Residences range in size from 1,387 square feet to 1,501 square feet in three- and four-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor fitness area, playground, dog park and 24-hour gated entrance. Mast Capital and Angelo Gordon originally acquired the community as a joint venture in 2020 and instituted capital improvements, as well as the addition of 14 new townhomes.