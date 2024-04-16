Mast Capital, AvalonBay Complete 254-Unit Avalon Merrick Park Apartment Community in Miami

MIAMI — Mast Capital and Avalon Bay Communities have completed the development of Avalon Merrick Park, a 254-unit apartment community located at 3811 Shipping Ave. in the Coral Gables neighborhood of Miami. The property, which was constructed by general contractor First Florida, features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 456 to 1,530 square feet.

Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, fitness center, resident lounge with coworking spaces and a pet spa. Arquitectonica designed the property. Rental rates at Avalon Merrick Park begin at $2,340, according to Apartments.com.