Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Avalon Merrick Park features apartments ranging from 456 to 1,530 square feet in the Coral Gables neighborhood of Miami.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Mast Capital, AvalonBay Complete 254-Unit Avalon Merrick Park Apartment Community in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Mast Capital and Avalon Bay Communities have completed the development of Avalon Merrick Park, a 254-unit apartment community located at 3811 Shipping Ave. in the Coral Gables neighborhood of Miami. The property, which was constructed by general contractor First Florida, features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 456 to 1,530 square feet.

Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, fitness center, resident lounge with coworking spaces and a pet spa. Arquitectonica designed the property. Rental rates at Avalon Merrick Park begin at $2,340, according to Apartments.com.

You may also like

Condyne Capital Begins Work on 185,600 SF Industrial...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 276-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Atlanta United Announces $23M Headquarters Expansion in Marietta,...

St. John Properties Signs Clinical Research Firm to...

Bedrock Tops Off Construction of Hudson’s Project Site...

Iron Galaxy Studios to Occupy 25,000 SF at...

Midas Construction Underway on $37.8M Viva Bene Active...

Jackson-Shaw, Holualoa Cos. to Develop 274-Room Hotel in...

Ingka Centres Opens 23,000 SF Vegan-Focused Food Hall...