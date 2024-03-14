Thursday, March 14, 2024
Pictured is the clubroom at The Harlow, a 248-unit apartment community underway in Tampa's Wesley Chapel neighborhood.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Mast Capital Begins Preleasing for 248-Unit Harlow Apartments in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Mast Capital has begun preleasing at The Harlow, a garden-style apartment development in Tampa’s Wesley Chapel neighborhood. Located at 5101 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., The Harlow comprises 248 units on a 16-acre site. Mast Capital and Rockpoint collectively entered the Tampa market in November 2021 with the acquisition of the development site. Construction began in late 2022, and the property is slated to open this month.

Designed by Dwell Design Studio, The Harlow offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 751 to 1,501 square feets. Amenities include a central clubhouse with a fitness studio, game room, coworking lounge with private offices, lounge areas, pool, outdoor pavilion, pet park, children’s playground and surface parking with detached garages. Rental rates at the property range from $1,750 to $3,050 per month.

