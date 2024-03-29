Friday, March 29, 2024
Hancock Bridge Square will total 320 units in Fort Myers, Fla.
Mast Capital Receives $65M Construction Financing for Multifamily Community in Fort Myers

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Mast Capital has received a $65 million loan for the construction of Hancock Bridge Square, a 320-unit multifamily project in Fort Myers. The developer has recently broken ground on the development, which will be located at 13370 N. Cleveland Ave. and feature three- and four-story apartment buildings. General contractor Kaufman Lynn is building the community, which was designed by Humphreys & Partners Architects.

Amenities at Hancock Bridge Square will include a fitness center, lounge and entertainment kitchen, workspace, swimming pool and a sun deck. Chris Drew, Brian Gaswirth, Jesse Wright and Paul Adams of JLL secured the construction financing through Centerbridge Partners — which served as an agent for MassMutual Life Insurance Co. — on behalf of Mast Capital. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

