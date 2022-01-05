Mast Capital, Rockpoint Buy Site in Miami’s Brickell District for $103M, Plan for Residential Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Located at 1420 S Miami Ave., the development will be situated one mile from downtown Miami, 6.8 miles from University of Miami and 9.6 miles from Miami International Airport.

MIAMI — Miami-based Mast Capital and Boston-based Rockpoint have bought a 2.8-acre site in Miami for $103 million. The site is located on the southern side of the Brickell Central Business District submarket. Construction on the project is slated for 2022.

Mast Capital plans to build an 80-story condominium tower with 400 residences and two multifamily towers spanning 50 stories and 60 stories with a combined 850 apartments. The three residential towers will span 2.6 million square feet. Community amenities will include food and beverage services, 1,650 parking spaces and ground-floor retail on South Miami Avenue.

Located at 1420 S Miami Ave., the development will be situated one mile from downtown Miami, 6.8 miles from University of Miami and 9.6 miles from Miami International Airport. The property is also near retailers and restaurants including Branca Café, PM Fish & Steak House and Publix.